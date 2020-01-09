Global  

Mikel Arteta: Arsenal boss 'not expecting big things' in January transfer window

BBC Sport Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is 'not expecting big things' in the January transfer window, but wants top scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to stay at the club
News video: Transfer round-up date: Brewster heads on loan to Swansea

Transfer round-up date: Brewster heads on loan to Swansea 01:09

 Take a look at the latest news from the January transfer window, as Swansea secure the loan signing of Rhian Brewster.

Arteta unnerved by Selhurst Park trip [Video]Arteta unnerved by Selhurst Park trip

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reveals he believes the upcoming away game at Crystal Palace will be very tough, citing the stadium and the manager. Arteta adds that he is pleased to have had more time to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published

Arsenal bounce back from poor first half to beat Leeds 1-0 [Video]Arsenal bounce back from poor first half to beat Leeds 1-0

Mikel Arteta admitted he was left demanding more from his Arsenal players as they recovered from a poor first-half performance to beat Leeds and advance to the FA Cup fourth-round. The Gunners were..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Arsenal hero Kevin Campbell tells Mikel Arteta the three signings Arsenal must make in January

The January transfer window is open and Arsenal have been linked with a host of signings this month
Football.london

The 29 players Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham can sign for free in the January transfer window

The 29 players Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham can sign for free in the January transfer windowPremier League clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham can speak to a number of players across Europe in January with a view to signing pre-contract agreements
Football.london


