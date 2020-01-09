Global  

BJP hits back at Kamal Nath over remarks on PM

IndiaTimes Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Hitting back at Madhya Pradesh chief minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath for his swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP on Thursday said its politics was based on hard work and talent while the opposition party survived on "dynasty".
