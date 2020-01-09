Global  

Giants to speak with ex-Browns coach Freddie Kitchens for role on Joe Judge's staff, per report

CBS Sports Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Kitchens and new Giants head coach Joe Judge previously worked together at Mississippi State
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: Report: Patriots Assistant Joe Judge To Become New York Giants’ Head Coach

Report: Patriots Assistant Joe Judge To Become New York Giants’ Head Coach 00:20

 WBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.

Giants To Introduce New Coach Today [Video]Giants To Introduce New Coach Today

The New York Giants will officially announce their new head coach, Joe Judge, today.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:28Published

Reports: Giants Reach Deal With Patriots Assistant Judge To Be Next Head Coach [Video]Reports: Giants Reach Deal With Patriots Assistant Judge To Be Next Head Coach

The Giants have chosen their next head coach, but it’s a safe bet the vast majority of their fans have never heard of him. According to multiple reports, New York was finalizing a deal Tuesday with..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Giants declined to match Matt Rhule's contract with Panthers before hiring Joe Judge, per report

Any fans angry at Rhule for spurning New York might want to look at the Giants first
CBS Sports

Report: Joe Judge is expected to talk to Freddie Kitchens about spot on staff


Pro Football Talk


PatChiesa

Pat Chiesa RT @JordanRaanan: New Giants coach Joe Judge is expected to speak with former Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens about a spot on his offens… 7 minutes ago

keithmarder

keithmarder New Giants coach Joe Judge is expected to speak with former Browns coach Freddie Kitchens about a spot on his offen… https://t.co/mCV2FPOm18 36 minutes ago

