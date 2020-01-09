Inside the minor tweaks that could finally turn former No. 2 pick Brandon Ingram into an All-Star Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

It only took a few minor adjustments to fix Brandon Ingram's jump shot 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Samuel H. Quinn RT @CBSSportsNBA: Inside the minor tweaks that could finally turn former No. 2 pick Brandon Ingram into an All-Star by @SamQuinnCBS https… 1 week ago CBS Sports NBA Inside the minor tweaks that could finally turn former No. 2 pick Brandon Ingram into an All-Star by @SamQuinnCBS… https://t.co/8wyehdADeN 1 week ago