Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer cuts full-back Cameron Borthwick-Jackson's loan spell at Tranmere short

Shoot Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer cuts full-back Cameron Borthwick-Jackson’s loan spell at Tranmere short, according to the Daily Mail.  The 22-year-old has spent this season on loan at League One side Tranmere, but due to the injuries wracking up at United, Solskjaer made the decision to recall the youngster. Summer signing Harry Maguire was […]
