Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Alfredo Morelos: Man charged for throwing hot drink at Rangers striker

BBC Sport Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
A man has been charged with throwing a hot drink at Alfredo Morelos during Rangers' Scottish Premiership win at Motherwell last month.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

McCoist: Rangers more reliant on Morelos [Video]McCoist: Rangers more reliant on Morelos

Ally McCoist explains why Rangers would miss Alfredo Morelos more than Celtic would miss Odsonne Edouard if either were to leave in the January window

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:40Published

'We can cope without Morelos' [Video]'We can cope without Morelos'

Steven Gerrard says Rangers’ trip to Hibernian is an opportunity for his squad to show they can cope without in-form striker Alfredo Morelos.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Fan charged with throwing hot drink at Rangers star Alfredo Morelos at Motherwell clash

Fan charged with throwing hot drink at Rangers star Alfredo Morelos at Motherwell clashThe 30-year-old is due to appear in court in connection with the incident which came as the striker celebrated his clinching goal in a 2-0 win.
Daily Record

Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Aberdeen, Ross County, Hamilton Accies, Alfredo Morelos

Rangers boss hits out at agenda against star striker, Celtic manager wants SFA apology, Hearts winger heading for MLS...
BBC News Also reported by •Daily Star

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.