AP Sources: Mississippi State hires Washington State's Mike Leach as new football coach

FOX Sports Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
AP Sources: Mississippi State hires Washington State's Mike Leach as new football coach
News video: Mike Leach to Take Mississippi State Coaching Job

Mike Leach to Take Mississippi State Coaching Job 00:50

 Mike Leach to Take Mississippi State Coaching Job. After eight seasons with Washington State, Leach has agreed to take over as the head coach of Mississippi State. "The Pirate," as he's affectionately known, compiled a 55-47 record as the head coach for the Cougars. Leach led WSU to six bowl...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Blend Extra: The State of American Energy Report [Video]Blend Extra: The State of American Energy Report

Natrual gas and oil touches virtually every facet of our life; from heating our homes and fueling transportation to life-saving medical devices and cosmetics at the drug store. the new State of..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 04:01Published

Giants To Introduce New Coach Today [Video]Giants To Introduce New Coach Today

The New York Giants will officially announce their new head coach, Joe Judge, today.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mississippi State hires Washington State's Mike Leach to be next head coach

Leach is 139-90 as a head coach at Texas Tech and Washington State
CBS Sports

AP Sources: Mississippi State hires Leach away from Wash St

AP Sources: Mississippi State hires Leach away from Wash StMike Leach is leaving Washington State to take over the head football coaching job at Mississippi State
FOX Sports

