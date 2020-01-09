Global  

Mike Leach headed to Mississippi State after eight seasons with Washington State

USATODAY.com Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Mike Leach has decided to take the same position at Mississippi State. Leach won 55 games in eight seasons at Washington State.
News video: CONFIRMED: Mississippi State Fires Head Coach Joe Moorhead

CONFIRMED: Mississippi State Fires Head Coach Joe Moorhead

 After finishing his second season, 6-7, Joe Moorhead has been fired from Mississippi State confirmed by Mississippi State Athletics.

Recent related news from verified sources

Mississippi State hires Mike Leach away from Washington St

Mississippi State hires Mike Leach away from Washington StMike Leach is leaving Washington State to take over the head football coaching job at Mississippi State
FOX Sports

Mississippi State hires Mike Leach away from Washington State


Chicago S-T


