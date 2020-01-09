Global  

Golf-R&A to fund projects as golf gears up for climate change

Reuters India Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Golf's governing body the R&A are investing up to 650,000 pounds ($849,030) in various sustainability projects as the sport attempts to safeguard itself from the worst effects of climate change.
