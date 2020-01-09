I-League: Chennai City triumph over Gokulam Kerala 3-2 Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Kozhikode, Jan 9 (IANS) Defending champions Chennai City FC edged past Gokulam Kerala 3-2 in a thrilling I-League clash at the EMS Corporation Stadium here on Thursday. 👓 View full article

