Angel Correa stunned Barcelona with a late winner as Atletico Madrid snatched an improbable 3-2 semi-final victory in the Supercopa de Espana. Barcelona had 75 per cent of possession in the opening 45 minutes in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and looked set to ease to victory once they got over the shock of shipping a goal […] The post Barcelona 2-3 Atletico Madrid: Correa winner stuns Barca to set up Real Madrid trophy clash in Super appeared first on Soccer News.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Protests intensify around Barcelona's Camp Nou stadium during 'El Clasico' Intense protests were seen around Camp Nou stadium during the famous 'clásico' match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid yesterday (December 18). Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:23Published 3 weeks ago Motorbikes salvaged from flames during Barcelona protests After rows of motorbikes were set alight during protests in Barcelona onlookers managed to save multiple vehicles from the flames yesterday (December 18). Catalan separatists sparked demonstrations.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 04:24Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources ´Big deal´ Messi will draw Supercopa crowds – Pizzi Lionel Messi will draw the crowds in their droves despite fears over ticket sales for the Supercopa de Espana in Saudi Arabia, insists Juan Antonio Pizzi....

SoccerNews.com 1 day ago



Barcelona 2-3 Atletico Madrid: Angel Correa's late winner sends Atletico into Spanish Super Cup final Angel Correa scores late on as Atletico Madrid stun Barcelona 3-2 in Saudi Arabia to reach the Spanish Super Cup final.

BBC Sport 2 hours ago





Tweets about this