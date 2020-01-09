Global  

Barcelona 2-3 Atletico Madrid: Correa winner stuns Barca to set up Real Madrid trophy clash in Super

Thursday, 9 January 2020
Angel Correa stunned Barcelona with a late winner as Atletico Madrid snatched an improbable 3-2 semi-final victory in the Supercopa de Espana. Barcelona had 75 per cent of possession in the opening 45 minutes in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and looked set to ease to victory once they got over the shock of shipping a goal […]

Barcelona 2-3 Atletico Madrid: Correa winner stuns Barca to set up Real Madrid trophy clash in Super
´Big deal´ Messi will draw Supercopa crowds – Pizzi

Lionel Messi will draw the crowds in their droves despite fears over ticket sales for the Supercopa de Espana in Saudi Arabia, insists Juan Antonio Pizzi.
SoccerNews.com

Barcelona 2-3 Atletico Madrid: Angel Correa's late winner sends Atletico into Spanish Super Cup final

Angel Correa scores late on as Atletico Madrid stun Barcelona 3-2 in Saudi Arabia to reach the Spanish Super Cup final.
BBC Sport


