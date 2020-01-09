Global  

Beckham´s Inter Miami select prolific Robbie Robinson in MLS SuperDraft

Thursday, 9 January 2020
David Beckham’s Inter Miami selected striker Robbie Robinson with the first overall pick of the 2020 MLS SuperDraft. Inter – co-owned by former England captain Beckham – are one of two expansion franchises preparing for their first MLS season, with Nashville SC the other. The Florida club had the first selection in the draft and […]

Clemson's Robbie Robinson the No. 1 pick in MLS SuperDraft

Clemson standout Robbie Robinson has been selected with the first overall pick in Major League Soccer's college draft by expansion Inter Miami
FOX Sports

David Beckham's Inter Miami cleared to speak to Celtic winger Lewis Morgan

Lewis Morgan has been given permission by Celtic to speak to David Beckham's MLS side Inter Miami.
BBC News

