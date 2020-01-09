Global  

Friday Night SmackDown: Jan. 10, 2020

FOX Sports Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Friday Night SmackDown: Jan. 10, 2020A trio of notable returns on the year's first episode set the stage for a wild SmackDown as The Usos get back into the ring against King Corbin & Dolph Ziggler, and John Morrison joins "Miz TV" to expand on last week's appearance. Lacey Evans also faces Sasha Banks as the rivalry heats up.
