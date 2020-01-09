Global  

Joao Felix squares up to Lionel Messi in furious exchange as Atletico Madrid produce late comeback to stun Barcelona

talkSPORT Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Joao Felix has some nerve, you have to give him that. The Atletico Madrid youngster bravely squared up to Lionel Messi in his side’s 3-2 Spanish Super Cup semi-final victory over Barcelona. In some fiery scenes shortly after the referee blew for half-time , the 20-year-old appeared to complain about something to the Argentine superstar […]
