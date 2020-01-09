Global  

West Ham fans troll David Moyes over Marouane Fellaini transfer plot

Daily Star Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
West Ham fans troll David Moyes over Marouane Fellaini transfer plotDavid Moyes is reportedly looking to reunite with Marouane Fellaini once again at West Ham in the January transfer window
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Is Fellaini heading to West Ham?

Is Fellaini heading to West Ham? 01:47

 The Transfer Show panel discuss a possible move back to the Premier League for Marouane Fellaini, as West Ham register an interest in signing the 32-year-old.

Moyes: Randolph one of many targets [Video]Moyes: Randolph one of many targets

David Moyes confirms West Ham are eager to bring in another goalkeeper with Darren Randolph a target.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:58Published

Moyes hints at Fernandes move [Video]Moyes hints at Fernandes move

David Moyes is asked about whether West Ham are in talks with Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:39Published


Plenty of West Ham fans are thrilled with what David Moyes has done against Gillingham

Plenty of West Ham fans are thrilled with what David Moyes has done against GillinghamThe manager has picked a near-enough full-strength team to face Gillingham in the FA Cup third round tie but there is one other thing he has done that the fans...
Football.london

West Ham news: David Moyes bullish after taking over, fans fume over appointment, VAR changes

West Ham news: David Moyes bullish after taking over, fans fume over appointment, VAR changesAll the latest news from the London Stadium after David Moyes was unveiled as West Ham's new manager, with the former Manchester United and Everton manager in a...
Football.london


finalwhi

The Final Whistle David Moyes is reportedly looking to reunite with Marouane Fellaini once again at West Ham in the January transfer… https://t.co/kBHV0fnmHg 2 hours ago

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport West Ham fans have seen the funny side after David Moyes was linked with yet another move for Marouane Fellaini… https://t.co/bcehEn0lcA 3 hours ago

