Revolutionary course designer Dye dies at 94

ESPN Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Pete Dye, who designed more than 100 public and private golf courses worldwide, including TPC Sawgrass with its famed "Island Green" on the 17th hole, died Thursday. He was 94.
