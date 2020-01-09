Ernesto Valverde admitted his future would come in for fresh scrutiny after Barcelona’s dramatic defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana semi-final. Goals from Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann looked set to send Barcelona into the final, as they recovered from conceding a Koke strike in the opening 20 seconds of the second […] The post Valverde admits Supercopa blow will fuel talk about his Barcelona future appeared first on Soccer News.



