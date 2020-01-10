Global  

Pass rush could be pivotal in Chiefs' quest to keep Houston's Watson in check

FOX Sports Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Pass rush could be pivotal in Chiefs' quest to keep Houston's Watson in checkThe Kansas City Chiefs will go after Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who got the better of the Chiefs in Week 6.
News video: Texans-Chiefs Preview: Can Watson and Houston Keep Up With Mahomes and Kansas City?

Texans-Chiefs Preview: Can Watson and Houston Keep Up With Mahomes and Kansas City? 00:54

 Deshaun Watson and the Texans face off against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in one of this weekend's AFC divisional-round matchups. Katie Johnston reports.

Chiefs safety Jordan Lucas has special connection with Texans coach Bill O'Brien [Video]Chiefs safety Jordan Lucas has special connection with Texans coach Bill O'Brien

Jordan Lucas has allegiances to both head coaches on the sidelines Sunday for the AFC Divisional Round at Arrowhead Stadium. He plays for Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid and played for Houston..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:10Published

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu talks Texans, 'Honey Badger' nickname [Video]Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu talks Texans, 'Honey Badger' nickname

Tyrann Mathieu was the biggest free agent signing of the Chiefs' offseason rebuild on defense. He also sat down with 41 Action News Sports Anchor Hayley Lewis for an exclusive interview ahead of the..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:33Published


Shannon Sharpe says Patrick Mahomes is a better QB than Deshaun Watson: ‘It’s not even close’

Shannon Sharpe says Patrick Mahomes is a better QB than Deshaun Watson: ‘It’s not even close’Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe talk Sunday night football, when the Houston Texans will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in a Divisional Playoff game....
FOX Sports


