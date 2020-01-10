Pass rush could be pivotal in Chiefs' quest to keep Houston's Watson in check

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Chiefs safety Jordan Lucas has special connection with Texans coach Bill O'Brien Jordan Lucas has allegiances to both head coaches on the sidelines Sunday for the AFC Divisional Round at Arrowhead Stadium. He plays for Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid and played for Houston.. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:10Published 1 day ago Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu talks Texans, 'Honey Badger' nickname Tyrann Mathieu was the biggest free agent signing of the Chiefs' offseason rebuild on defense. He also sat down with 41 Action News Sports Anchor Hayley Lewis for an exclusive interview ahead of the.. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:33Published 1 day ago

Recent related news from verified sources Shannon Sharpe says Patrick Mahomes is a better QB than Deshaun Watson: ‘It’s not even close’ Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe talk Sunday night football, when the Houston Texans will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in a Divisional Playoff game....

FOX Sports 2 days ago





Tweets about this