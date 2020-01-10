Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Why does Oregon basketball star Sabrina Ionescu feel like she has to vomit before games?

azcentral.com Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu, the best player in women's college basketball, gets just as nervous as the rest of us.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Web Extra: Sabrina Ionescu on breaking records, home stand vs. Stanford (1/15/20) [Video]Web Extra: Sabrina Ionescu on breaking records, home stand vs. Stanford (1/15/20)

Oregon women's basketball takes on Stanford on Thursday and Cal on Sunday, both at Matthew Knight Arena.

Credit: KEZIPublished

Web Extra: Dana Altman on close win over TSU (12/21/19) [Video]Web Extra: Dana Altman on close win over TSU (12/21/19)

Oregon men's basketball squeaks out a win while Oregon women's basketball senior Sabrina Ionescu records her 21st career triple-double. OSU was outplayed in second half in loss to Texas A&M.

Credit: KEZIPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

Ionescu's career night leads Oregon past Stanford

Sabrina Ionescu had a career-high 37 points by playing one of the best games on a résumé full of contenders.
ESPN

You Might Like


Tweets about this

azcsports

azcentral sports RT @azcentral: Why does Oregon basketball star Sabrina Ionescu feel like she has to vomit before games? https://t.co/jUSp4ik2zv 1 week ago

azcentral

azcentral Why does Oregon basketball star Sabrina Ionescu feel like she has to vomit before games? https://t.co/jUSp4ik2zv 1 week ago

SC_SCWNews

Sun City/SCW News Why does Oregon basketball star Sabrina Ionescu feel like she has to vomit before games?: Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu,… https://t.co/7n04DMatNh 1 week ago

azcsports

azcentral sports Why does Oregon basketball star Sabrina Ionescu feel like she has to vomit before games? https://t.co/4OIISxMfQL 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.