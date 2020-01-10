Global  

Here’s what WSU AD Pat Chun said about Mike Leach’s departure, future of Cougar football

Seattle Times Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Washington State Director of Athletics Pat Chun addressed the media Thursday in the wake of Mike Leach’s departure to Mississippi State, discussing Leach’s tenure in Pullman, how the football team was informed of his exit and where the Cougars plan to go from here.
News video: Mike Leach to Take Mississippi State Coaching Job

 Mike Leach to Take Mississippi State Coaching Job. After eight seasons with Washington State, Leach has agreed to take over as the head coach of Mississippi State. "The Pirate," as he's affectionately known, compiled a 55-47 record as the head coach for the Cougars. Leach led WSU to six bowl...

With Mike Leach headed to Mississippi State, here are 10 coaches who could replace Leach at WSU

Could Washington State bring back an old defensive coordinator to Mike Leach? Will the Cougars scour Leach's Air Raid coaching tree to hire their next coach?
