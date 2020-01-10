Here’s what WSU AD Pat Chun said about Mike Leach’s departure, future of Cougar football
Friday, 10 January 2020 () Washington State Director of Athletics Pat Chun addressed the media Thursday in the wake of Mike Leach’s departure to Mississippi State, discussing Leach’s tenure in Pullman, how the football team was informed of his exit and where the Cougars plan to go from here.
Mike Leach to Take Mississippi State Coaching Job. After eight seasons with Washington State, Leach has agreed to take over as the head coach of Mississippi State. "The Pirate," as he's affectionately known, compiled a 55-47 record as the head coach for the Cougars. Leach led WSU to six bowl...
Could Washington State bring back an old defensive coordinator to Mike Leach? Will the Cougars scour Leach’s Air Raid coaching tree to hire their next coach?... Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX Sports
Tweets about this
🇺🇸 Ben Bounds 🇮🇪 RT @TheoLawson_SR: Transcript: Everything #WSU AD Pat Chun said today about Mike Leach's departure & the program's plans going forward.
"I… 15 minutes ago
Pullman WA Updates RT @SeaTimesSports: WSU AD Pat Chun addressed the media in the wake of Mike Leach’s departure to Mississippi State. Here's what he said. ht… 23 minutes ago
Theo Lawson Transcript: Everything #WSU AD Pat Chun said today about Mike Leach's departure & the program's plans going forward… https://t.co/XsISK1hafJ 54 minutes ago
Seattle Times Sports WSU AD Pat Chun addressed the media in the wake of Mike Leach’s departure to Mississippi State. Here's what he said. https://t.co/B4eCZinO3p 1 hour ago
Steenz!@Fumi_chun I feel like there's something to be said here about the one drop rule here. How if you're half black, th… https://t.co/s1OsAAEhbg 5 days ago