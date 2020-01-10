Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Rodgers knows time to win 2nd Super Bowl is running out

FOX Sports Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Rodgers knows time to win 2nd Super Bowl is running outAaron Rodgers won his first Super Bowl nearly a decade ago
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump to Spend $10 Million on Super Bowl Ad [Video]Trump to Spend $10 Million on Super Bowl Ad

The president&apos;s re-election campaign has purchased 60 seconds of ad time during the Feb. 2 Super Bowl.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:25Published

Trump v. Bloomberg in Super Bowl Ad Spending Battle [Video]Trump v. Bloomberg in Super Bowl Ad Spending Battle

While two teams battle on the field during Super Bowl 54, there will also be a political match-up during commercial breaks as both President Trump and Mike Bloomberg purchased ad time. Veuer’s Justin..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:05Published


Tweets about this

DistinctAthlete

Distinct Athlete Rodgers knows time to win 2nd Super Bowl is running out https://t.co/OueEphAHQK https://t.co/WOzRykYrxq 9 minutes ago

TSN_Sports

TSN Rodgers knows time to win second Super Bowl is running out. MORE: https://t.co/vV3VemH9tF https://t.co/L9c50TsECm 20 minutes ago

PurplePride

Vikings Football Rodgers knows time to win 2nd Super Bowl is running out https://t.co/YADKmzWPaU 22 minutes ago

GreyHairGenius

Joshua K @RichEisenShow @dallascowboys Why everyone is sleeping on Mike McCarthy is wild. He took Rodgers from a rookie with… https://t.co/Y8U2dBk7XF 3 days ago

loganrader92

Logan Rader @sdoerschukREP Mike McCarthy. Experience, knowledge and proven leadership at the top. Knows what it takes to win a… https://t.co/KORsqQxLJk 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.