Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

IND vs SL 3rd T20I: It's mind over matter for Kuldeep Yadav

Mid-Day Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
IND vs SL 3rd T20I: It's mind over matter for Kuldeep Yadav*Pune:* Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav has vowed to be mentally better prepared to face challenges in T20 Internationals this year, that includes the Asia Cup in September and the World T20 Championship a month later, after figuring in just two out of sixteen matches that India played in the year that has just ended.

"It [2019]...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cricket_irish

Irish Cricket Fans In batting order from T20I No 1. Stirlo - Stunning as usual, with a hint of exceptional on the side. The form T20 b… https://t.co/nuUIfYx11s 1 day ago

Kheltalk_

Kheltalk T20I Performance of the Year - Deepak Chahar Mind-Blowing spell of 6/7 against #bangladesh in November #bestfigure… https://t.co/jl9Jiy93JD 2 days ago

IamMSdian_

∆ cυlт мѕdιan ∆ ODI Cricket needs a Build Up in Initial of the Inning.... And its Not Everyone's Game of Attacking from very first… https://t.co/1xvlMlzGvf 3 days ago

sudhanshu25_

Sudhanshu @sud2rock @rohitadhikari92 He's a great mind. His keeping skills >. But everyone has to Go bhai. His t20I record is… https://t.co/VhGKxBF9Ar 5 days ago

kashishgandhi

kashish Gandhi @IndianMourinho First of all mind your language. Get some normal things clear in your mind that having a good IPL r… https://t.co/OzcPM1CQls 5 days ago

ramankk92

K K R IND vs SL: WATCH – Manish Pandey’s presence of mind to run out Oshada Fernando during Pune T20I https://t.co/XGpO5RM8vi 5 days ago

k_vijayendra8

K Vijayendra #MitulFC When I hear Dhawan only cuss words strike my mind. This pointless T20I series against Sri Lanka gonna hurt us in big time 5 days ago

CricketTimesHQ

The Cricket Times Manish Pandey had the last laugh between the comedy of errors #INDvSL https://t.co/0qSqsLE9Lh 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.