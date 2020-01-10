IND vs SL 3rd T20I: It's mind over matter for Kuldeep Yadav

Friday, 10 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

*Pune:* Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav has vowed to be mentally better prepared to face challenges in T20 Internationals this year, that includes the Asia Cup in September and the World T20 Championship a month later, after figuring in just two out of sixteen matches that India played in the year that has just ended.



