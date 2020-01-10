Shane Warne's 'Baggy Green' sold for over AUD 1 mn

Melbourne [Australia], Jan 10 (ANI): The 'Baggy Green' cap that former Australian spinner Shane Warne put up for auction for donating the amount to the bushfire relief fund, on Friday got sold for more than AUD 1 million.



