U.S. House passes resolution to limit Trump's ability to wage war on Iran

Reuters India Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
The U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution on Thursday to stop President Donald Trump from further military action against Iran, rebuking the president days after he ordered a drone strike that killed a top Iranian commander and raised fears of war.
News video: House Passes Resolution Aimed At Limiting Trump's Ability To Use Military Action Against Iran

House Passes Resolution Aimed At Limiting Trump's Ability To Use Military Action Against Iran 00:35

 The House passed a key vote.

U.S. House passes war powers resolution [Video]U.S. House passes war powers resolution

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Congress must keep American people safe, as the House passes a resolution to stop President Donald Trump from further military action against Iran.

House passes measure to limit Trump's ability to wage war on Iran [Video]House passes measure to limit Trump's ability to wage war on Iran

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives passed a resolution on Thursday to rein in President Donald Trump’s ability to engage in military conflict against Iran, as lawmakers worried that..

U.S. House votes to limit Trump's ability to wage war on Iran

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution on Thursday to rein in President Donald Trump's ability to engage in military conflict against Iran, days...
Reuters

