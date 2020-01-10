Atletico achieved the ´almost impossible´ in Barcelona win, says Simeone

Friday, 10 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Diego Simeone hailed Atletico Madrid for achieving the “almost impossible” to overcome Barcelona in the Supercopa de Espana semi-finals. Atletico stunned Barca with two goals in the final nine minutes in a 3-2 victory in Saudi Arabia on Thursday. Alvaro Morata’s penalty and Angel Correa’s strike saw Atletico into the final against rivals Real Madrid […]



