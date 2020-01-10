Global  

Valverde not to blame for Barca´s Supercopa loss – Suarez

SoccerNews.com Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Luis Suarez said under-fire Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde was not to blame for the team’s Supercopa de Espana collapse against Atletico Madrid. Barca were stunned 3-2 by Atletico in the Supercopa semi-final, conceding two late goals to sensationally lose in Saudi Arabia on Thursday. Goals from Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann cancelled out Koke’s […]

The post Valverde not to blame for Barca´s Supercopa loss – Suarez appeared first on Soccer News.
