Valverde not to blame for Barca´s Supercopa loss – Suarez

Luis Suarez said under-fire Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde was not to blame for the team’s Supercopa de Espana collapse against Atletico Madrid. Barca were stunned 3-2 by Atletico in the Supercopa semi-final, conceding two late goals to sensationally lose in Saudi Arabia on Thursday. Goals from Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann cancelled out Koke’s […]



