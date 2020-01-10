Global  

Tennis: Serena Williams into semifinals at ASB Classic

New Zealand Herald Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Tennis: Serena Williams into semifinals at ASB ClassicThe real Serena Williams is on her way back.The American is into the last four of the ASB Classic, with a convincing 6-4 6-3 victory over German Laura Siegemund on Friday.It wasn't perfect, but it was by far her best display of...
Recent related videos from verified sources

Serena Williams will treat herself in 2020 [Video]Serena Williams will treat herself in 2020

Serena Williams will treat herself this year The tennis star admits she finds it hard to treat herself and would describe herself as the "most boring spender ever" so she is planning to get herself..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:02Published

LeBron James and Serena Williams Named Athletes of the Decade [Video]LeBron James and Serena Williams Named Athletes of the Decade

James and Williams were honored by the Associated Press Over the past 10 years.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tennis: Serena Williams is back at ASB Classic, to prepare for tilt at Grand Slam history at Australian Open

Tennis: Serena Williams is back at ASB Classic, to prepare for tilt at Grand Slam history at Australian OpenSerena Williams is back in Auckland, with a steely determination to do well at the ASB Classic.The American tennis legend arrived on an early flight this morning...
New Zealand Herald

Tennis: Serena Williams reveals special reason why she had to come back to ASB Classic

Tennis: Serena Williams reveals special reason why she had to come back to ASB ClassicWhatever happens over the next week, Serena Williams will always have special memories of Auckland, as the place "where it all began".The American superstar...
New Zealand Herald

Tweets about this

NZStuffSport

Stuff.co.nz Sport Serena Williams says she's not comfortable but keeps fighting at ASB Classic https://t.co/YT5XBtJDPz https://t.co/DH8dl9KBAr 31 minutes ago

NZStuffSport

Stuff.co.nz Sport Serena Williams into semifinals at ASB Classic with win over Laura Siegemund https://t.co/lKNGKGHsi3 https://t.co/noo3BOtibN 1 hour ago

NZStuffSport

Stuff.co.nz Sport Serena Williams into semifinals at ASB Classic with win over Laura Siegemund https://t.co/KIQl9lhY6u https://t.co/nwuodLIJec 2 hours ago

tennis_bwf

Tennis x BWF 2020🇹🇭 RT @WTA_insider: Serena Williams into the semifinals in Auckland with a 64 63 win over Laura Siegemund. From 1-3 down in the second, Serena… 2 hours ago

SavannahsTennis

Savannah RT @TennisNewsTPN: Top seed Serena Williams is into the final four of @ASB_Classic with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Siegemund. #tennis #WTA Plays… 2 hours ago

TennisNewsTPN

Tennis Panorama News Top seed Serena Williams is into the final four of @ASB_Classic with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Siegemund. #tennis #WTA… https://t.co/fjbxOvcUYi 2 hours ago

anitastahl

Anita Stahl Serena Williams is the only big tennis star I've seen post about donating without listing a dollar amount and it fe… https://t.co/oCSuhoKCoY 14 hours ago

NewsXi6ETO

ExtraXi6NewsTO RT @Sportsnet: Serena Williams is into quarterfinals of the ASB Classic. https://t.co/U8qFFbMU3u 14 hours ago

