Pastrnak hat trick helps Bruins hold off Jets 5-4

Seattle Times Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak had a hat trick to extend his point streak to 12 games and Jake DeBrusk added two goals, including the go-ahead score in the third period, to help the Boston Bruins hold off the Winnipeg Jets 5-4 on Thursday night. It was Pastrnak’s third hat trick this season and eighth […]
Credit: NHL
News video: Pastrnak reaches 35 goals with hat trick vs Jets

Pastrnak reaches 35 goals with hat trick vs Jets 02:33

 Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak scores goals number 33, 34 and 35, recording another hat trick and leading the Bruins to a 5-4 win over the Winnipeg Jets

