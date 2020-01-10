Global  

76ers beat Celtics with Embiid sidelined by finger injury

Seattle Times Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Josh Richardson scored 29 points, Ben Simmons had 19 and the Philadelphia 76ers won without injured center Joel Embiid, beating the Boston Celtics 109-98 on Thursday night. Embiid will have surgery Friday for a torn ligament in a finger in his left hand and will be evaluated in one to two weeks. […]
