Aaron Finch: Sub-continent can make you doubt your abilities

Mid-Day Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
*Sydney:* The sub-continent can make visiting players doubt their abilities, Australia captain Aaron Finch said Thursday as he and his team headed to India for a three-match ODI series, aiming to upstage Virat Kohli's on-song team in its own backyard. Australia scripted an unexpected comeback to win the five-match ODI series 3-2...
