Russell Westbrook gets tribute video, enormous ovation from Thunder fans in return to Oklahoma City

CBS Sports Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Even as a Rocket, Russell Westbrook is the most beloved player in Oklahoma City history
News video: Preview of Russell Westbrook's Return

Preview of Russell Westbrook's Return 02:15

 Jacob Tobey and the Tulsa World's Bill Haisten preview Russell Westbrook's return to Oklahoma City.

Russell Westbrook makes return to OKC, receives huge ovation [Video]Russell Westbrook makes return to OKC, receives huge ovation

Russell Westbrook makes return to OKC, receives huge ovation; Thunder hammer Rockets

Thunder Spoil PG13 Return, Beat Clippers 118-112 [Video]Thunder Spoil PG13 Return, Beat Clippers 118-112

Paul George scores 18 points in his return to Oklahoma City but the Thunder upset the Clippers 118-112.

OKC welcomes back Russ with video, MVP cheers

The Thunder welcomed Russell Westbrook back to Oklahoma City with a tribute video, while fans roared and chanted "MVP!"
ESPN

Knicks fans give Carmelo Anthony standing ovation in his return to Madison Square Garden

Knicks fans give Carmelo Anthony standing ovation in his return to Madison Square GardenSince Carmelo Anthony signed with the Portland Trail Blazers in November, New York Knicks fans were looking forward to showing the love to the veteran forward....
WorldNews

