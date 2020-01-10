Global  

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Warne's 'baggy green' cap sale raises A$1m for bushfire victims

Reuters India Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Australian cricketer Shane Warne's prized "baggy green" cap raised more than A$1 million ($686,000) on Friday for bushfire relief efforts after the former leg-spinner donated it for auction.
