Ireland in West Indies 2020 Scoreboard

Reuters India Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Jan 10 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of 2nd odi between West Indies and Ireland on Thursday at Bridgetown, Barbados West Indies win by 1 wicket Ireland 1st innings Paul Stirling b Alzarri Joseph 63 Gareth Delany c Alzarri Joseph b Sheldon Cottrell 14 Andrew Balbirnie b Alzarri Joseph 10 William Porterfield c Alzarri Joseph b Khary Pierre 29 Kevin O'Brien c Sheldon Cottrell b Alzarri Joseph 31
