David Pastrnak records hat trick as Bruins beat Jets 5-4

BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak had a hat trick to extend his point streak to 12 games and Jake DeBrusk added two goals, including the go-ahead score in the third period, to help the Boston Bruins hold off the Winnipeg Jets 5-4 on Thursday night. It was Pastrnak’s third hat trick this season and eighth […]

