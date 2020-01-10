Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

David Pastrnak records hat trick as Bruins beat Jets 5-4

Seattle Times Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak had a hat trick to extend his point streak to 12 games and Jake DeBrusk added two goals, including the go-ahead score in the third period, to help the Boston Bruins hold off the Winnipeg Jets 5-4 on Thursday night. It was Pastrnak’s third hat trick this season and eighth […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: NHL - Published < > Embed
News video: Pastrnak reaches 35 goals with hat trick vs Jets

Pastrnak reaches 35 goals with hat trick vs Jets 02:33

 Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak scores goals number 33, 34 and 35, recording another hat trick and leading the Bruins to a 5-4 win over the Winnipeg Jets

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

David Pastrnak nets PPG off defender in front [Video]David Pastrnak nets PPG off defender in front

David Pastrnak snaps a shot at the top of the circle that beats Mike Smith off a defender in front, giving the Bruins a lead on the power play

Credit: NHL     Duration: 00:34Published

David Pastrnak scores his 30th goal of the season [Video]David Pastrnak scores his 30th goal of the season

David Pastrnak cranks a heavy one-time blast from the point on the power play to give the Bruins a 1-0 lead in the 2nd period

Credit: NHL     Duration: 00:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pastrnak, Rask lead Bruins over Predators 6-2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — David Pastrnak scored for the third consecutive game, Tuukka Rask made 34 saves and the Boston Bruins beat the Nashville Predators 6-2...
Seattle Times

Kyle Connor’s hat trick lifts Jets over Avs 7-4

DENVER (AP) — Kyle Connor put his team in a tough spot with an unfortunate penalty. The young forward redeemed himself soon after to lift the struggling...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

GameDayBlog1

GameDayBlog David Pastrnak records hat trick as Bruins beat Jets 5-4 https://t.co/lqBmQ12PnW 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.