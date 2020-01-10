Global  

MS Dhoni and Sakshi chill out with her parents in Mussoorie. See Photos

Mid-Day Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Indian cricketer, MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni is quite an active person on Instagram and is unarguably one of the most famous WAGs in Indian cricket. 

Sakshi Dhoni, who does not shy away from sharing a leaf out of her life's diaries, took to photo-sharing website Instagram to post a photo along with hubby MS Dhoni, daughter...
'Verified Fam-Jam': Sakshi Dhoni shares vacation photos with MS Dhoni and family in latest post

After spending his Christmas away in Dubai, Dhoni flew in on New Year's eve to welcome 2020 with his wife (Sakshi) and daughter (Ziva).
DNA


