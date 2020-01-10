Global  

Shakira's childhood dream to come true soon at Super Bowl!

Mid-Day Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Colombian pop star Shakira's 43rd birthday on February 2 will be extra special since her childhood dream of performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show will come true. She will share the stage with singer Jennifer Lopez at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

In an interview on American newsmagazine CBS's show, 60 Minutes,...
News video: Shakira stressing herself out ahead of Super Bowl half-time performance

Shakira stressing herself out ahead of Super Bowl half-time performance 00:41

 Shakira has vowed to bring "stressed out" splendour to the stage during her dream Super Bowl performance next month.

