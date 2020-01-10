Global  

Windies survive Ireland scare, eke out narrow 1-wicket win in second ODI

Sify Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Bridgetown [Barbados], Jan 10 (ANI): In a nail-biting encounter, West Indies eked out a narrow one-wicket win over a spirited Ireland in the second ODI at Kensington Oval here on Friday.
