Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Iranian missile shot down plane: Western leaders

IndiaTimes Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Citing information from allies as well as Canada's own intelligence, Trudeau said the plane appeared to have been hit by an Iranian surface-to-air (SAM) missile. "We know this may have been unintentional. Canadians have questions, and they deserve answers," Trudeau told reporters.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Dominic Raab: UK agrees that Iranian missile downed plane

Dominic Raab: UK agrees that Iranian missile downed plane 00:58

 UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has agreed with a Canadian assessment that an Iranian surface-to-air missile caused a Ukranian airliner to go down near Tehran.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

US Officials Confident Iranian Missile Shot Down Ukrainian Airliner [Video]US Officials Confident Iranian Missile Shot Down Ukrainian Airliner

US Officials Confident Iranian Missile Shot Down Ukrainian Airliner. 176 people were killed when the Boeing 737-800 crashed on Wednesday, minutes after takeoff from the Tehran airport. According to..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:01Published

Plane shot down by Iranian missile - Trudeau [Video]Plane shot down by Iranian missile - Trudeau

The Canadian PM says evidence from multiple sources shows the plane was hit by a surface-to-air missile.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

‘High confidence’ that Ukraine plane was hit by Iranian missile, U.S. official says

MOSCOW — U.S. officials have “high confidence” that an Iranian antiaircraft missile brought down a Ukrainian passenger jet near Tehran, killing all 176...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Mediaite

House Dem Jackie Speier calls Iran plane crash 'collateral damage' from Trump's actions

Rep. Jackie Speier, D.-Calif., said the Ukrainian plane crash in Tehran earlier this week, which U.S. intelligence revealed was likely caused by an Iranian...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

gnuutera2012

文句うさぴょん RT @CBSNews: BREAKING: U.S. officials are confident Iran shot down a Ukrainian jetliner in the hours after the Iranian missile attack on U.… 2 seconds ago

Alliance1Youth

Dr. Kiduma RT @TIME: “The evidence indicates that the plane was shot down by an Iranian surface to air missile,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudea… 7 seconds ago

undergrace37

Janet RT @CBCAlerts: @CBCNews PM Trudeau: 'We have intelligence from multiple sources including our allies and our own intelligence. The evidence… 12 seconds ago

maggie_albrecht

maggie_albrecht RT @abiodunsblogng: - Ukrainian airplane which crashed was shot down by Iranian anti-aircraft missile - Pentagon and US Intelligence offici… 12 seconds ago

maggie_albrecht

maggie_albrecht RT @addicted2newz: Justin Trudeau press conference: "We have intelligence from multiple sources, including our allies and our own intellig… 16 seconds ago

skihouse2016

Happiness RT @michaeljohns: An evil empire: Mounting indications the Islamic #Iran regime shot down that Ukranian passenger plane, killing 176. Now… 19 seconds ago

SNnanyelug

Sochukwuka Nnanyelug RT @seanhannity: TRUDEAU: "The evidence indicates that the plane was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile..." https://t.co/6PASyb… 19 seconds ago

TandemResisters

TandemResisters RT @Acosta: Trudeau: Canadian intelligence shows Ukrainian jet was shot down by an Iranian surface to air missile. 33 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.