Iranian missile shot down plane: Western leaders

文句うさぴょん RT @CBSNews: BREAKING: U.S. officials are confident Iran shot down a Ukrainian jetliner in the hours after the Iranian missile attack on U.… 2 seconds ago Dr. Kiduma RT @TIME: “The evidence indicates that the plane was shot down by an Iranian surface to air missile,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudea… 7 seconds ago Janet RT @CBCAlerts: @CBCNews PM Trudeau: 'We have intelligence from multiple sources including our allies and our own intelligence. The evidence… 12 seconds ago maggie_albrecht RT @abiodunsblogng: - Ukrainian airplane which crashed was shot down by Iranian anti-aircraft missile - Pentagon and US Intelligence offici… 12 seconds ago maggie_albrecht RT @addicted2newz: Justin Trudeau press conference: "We have intelligence from multiple sources, including our allies and our own intellig… 16 seconds ago Happiness RT @michaeljohns: An evil empire: Mounting indications the Islamic #Iran regime shot down that Ukranian passenger plane, killing 176. Now… 19 seconds ago Sochukwuka Nnanyelug RT @seanhannity: TRUDEAU: "The evidence indicates that the plane was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile..." https://t.co/6PASyb… 19 seconds ago TandemResisters RT @Acosta: Trudeau: Canadian intelligence shows Ukrainian jet was shot down by an Iranian surface to air missile. 33 seconds ago