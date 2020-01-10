Global  

Who is underworld don Ejaz Lakdawala

IndiaTimes Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
After arresting fugitive gangster Ejaz Lakdawala, who was absconding for over two decades, Mumbai Police believe he might help the cops get important information about the notorious Dawood gang.
Underworld don Ejaz Lakdawala arrested by Mumbai Police


Indian Express

Mumbai Police arrest fugitive gangster Ejaz Lakdawala from Patna

Fugitive gangster Ejaz Lakdawala was arrested by the Mumbai Police in Patna on Thursday. He has been remanded in police custody till January 21 and has a total...
Mid-Day

Onmanorama

Onmanorama Lakdawala, reportedly a former aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, was arrested by the Mumbai Police from Patna… https://t.co/Y9xjKVrkLF 2 minutes ago

JatindraDeo

Jatindra Singh Deo RT @meghdootindia: Another Blow to Bollywood terror financing , Underworld Don Ejaz Lakdawala has been arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch , da… 9 minutes ago

NewsNationTV

News Nation Underworld don Ejaz Lakdawala revealed that not only does #DawoodIbrahim lives in Pakistan but also suffers from Ga… https://t.co/tdsbufdUO1 10 minutes ago

DeccanHerald

Deccan Herald How underworld don #EjazLakdawala was nabbed in #Patna https://t.co/Hdkuxym1JB 19 minutes ago

madhusudan41

Madhusudan Thakkar How underworld don #EjazLakdawala was nabbed in Patna https://t.co/8ZmbkXOcQQ @deccanherald 34 minutes ago

SintuTi87593664

Sintu Tiwari🇮🇳 💯🚩% FB RT @BharatiyaHind: BREAKING: Underworld Don Ejaz Lakdawala arrested by Mumbai Police From Patna...That day is not far when D- Gang will be… 2 hours ago

varun18vijay

Varun Vijay RT @htTweets: Ejaz Ladkawala, former aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, was arrested by the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police from Patna… 8 hours ago

InnovativeHindu

Innovative Hindu 🇮🇳 RT @TimesNow: #Breaking | A big win for @MumbaiPolice. Underworld don Ejaz Lakdawala has been held in Mumbai. TIMES NOW's Aruneel & Si… 9 hours ago

