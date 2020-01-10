Global  

Spanish Super Cup: Toni Kroos wonder goal from corner helps Real Madrid beat Valencia

Mid-Day Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Spanish Super Cup: Toni Kroos wonder goal from corner helps Real Madrid beat Valencia*Jeddah (Saudi Arabia):* Toni Kroos scored a wonder goal straight from a corner as Real Madrid beat Valencia 3-1 on Wednesday to reach the final of the controversial Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. Kroos caught Valencia goalkeeper Jaume Domenech napping with a brilliant, instinctive strike before Isco made it two and Luka...
News video: Atletico leave it late to stun Barcelona 3-2 in thriller

Atletico leave it late to stun Barcelona 3-2 in thriller 02:56

 Atletico Madrid claim thrilling 3-2 comeback win over Barcelona in Spanish Super Cup

