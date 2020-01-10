Spanish Super Cup: Toni Kroos wonder goal from corner helps Real Madrid beat Valencia

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane wants others in the squad to contribute as the injury list continues to grow.

Everything you need to know about Brazil's rising star: Rodrygo Goes Rodrygo Goes may only be 18, but he's already in the starting lineup for one of the best teams in the world: Real Madrid. Here's why you should be keeping an eye on him in 2020. Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO Duration: 01:39Published 1 week ago