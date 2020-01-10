Global  

Brisbane International: No party for Ashleigh Barty!

Mid-Day Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Brisbane International: No party for Ashleigh Barty!*Brisbane:* World number one Ashleigh Barty remains upbeat about her Australian Open preparations despite losing her opening match of the season at the Brisbane International on Thursday. American qualifier Jennifer Brady notched up her first-ever win over a top-10 player when she beat Barty 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) at the Pat Rafter...
Ashleigh Barty still on top but gap narrows ahead of Australia Open

Ashleigh Barty still on top but gap narrows ahead of Australia OpenParis: Ashleigh Barty holds on to top spot in the WTA rankings released Monday but Karolina Pliskova has narrowed the gap heading into the Australia Open. Dumped...
WorldNews

Sport24.co.za | Barty bundled out of Brisbane International

Top-seeded Australian Ashleigh Barty was bundled out of the second round of Brisbane International by American qualifier Jennifer Brady.
