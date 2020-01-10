Global  

Malaysia Masters: Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu advance to Quarter Finals

Mid-Day Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
*Kuala Lumpur:* Saina Nehwal and reigning world champion P V Sindhu produced dominating performances to progress to the women's singles quarterfinals of the Malaysia Masters Super 500 badminton tournament here on Thursday. Sixth seed Sindhu notched up a commanding 21-10 21-15 victory over Japan's Aya Ohori in a pre-quarterfinal...
Malaysia Masters: Saina, PV Sindhu, Prannoy advance; Srikanth bows out

*Kuala Lumpur:* HS Prannoy stunned world number 10 Kanta Tsuneyama while ace Indian women shuttlers PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal also sailed into the second round...
Mid-Day

Malaysia Masters: Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu through to second round; Sai Praneeth, Kidambi Srikanth bow out


Indian Express

