Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Atletico Madrid upset Barca to enter Super Cup final

Sify Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Jeddah, Jan 10 (IANS) Atletico Madrid scored twice in the final 10 minutes of regulation to defeat Barcelona 3-2 in their Spanish Super Cup semi-final.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Manchester United v Colchester: Carabao Cup quarter-final preview [Video]Manchester United v Colchester: Carabao Cup quarter-final preview

An in-depth look at Manchester United's Carabao Cup quarter-final match against Colchester, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looking to progress to his first semi-final as United boss.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published

LIVE FINAL! CR Vasco da Gama v PSG | ICC Futures Boys Final [Video]LIVE FINAL! CR Vasco da Gama v PSG | ICC Futures Boys Final

Here it is, the ICC Futures Boys Final!Watch the next generation of football stars compete in the International Champions Cup Futures Finale, as CR Vasco da Gama take on PSG...LIVE!

Credit: Copa90     Duration: 00:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Atletico Madrid stun Barcelona in Super Cup

Atletico Madrid stun Barcelona in Super CupAtletico Madrid have set up a derby clash against Real Madrid in the final of the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia, after mounting a stunning turnaround to...
WorldNews Also reported by •Seattle TimesSifySoccerNews.comBBC NewsBBC Sport

Gareth Bale will not feature in Spanish Super Cup final as Real Madrid confirm forward is ruled out with infection

Zinedine Zidane confirmed Bale's absence following Madrid's 3-1 victory over Valencia in the semi-final
Independent Also reported by •BBC SportSify

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.