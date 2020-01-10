Global  

Pekka Rinne scores 1st goalie goal since 2013

CBC.ca Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Pekka Rinne added a first to his historic career on Thursday night as he scored into the empty net to record his first career goal, and the first in the NHL since Mike Smith in 2013.
Pekka Rinne scores 1st goalie goal since 2013 to cement Hynes' 1st win with Preds

Pekka Rinne made 29 saves and scored an empty-net goal, and the Nashville Predators beat the sloppy Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Thursday night for John Hynes'...
CBC.ca Also reported by •Seattle Times

Nashville Predators' Pekka Rinne a sentimental favorite in Winter Classic vs. Dallas Stars

A long-term goalie change from Pekka Rinne to Juuse Saros that has been inevitable is beginning to be thrust upon the Predators.
USATODAY.com

