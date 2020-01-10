Global  

Petrusev, No. 1 Gonzaga race past San Diego 94-50

FOX Sports Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Petrusev, No. 1 Gonzaga race past San Diego 94-50Joel Ayayi scored 20 points and Filip Petrusev added  17 for top-ranked Gonzaga, which sprinted past San Diego 94-50 Thursday night
