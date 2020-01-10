You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Djokovic beats Shapovalov, leads Serbia into ATP Cup semis SYDNEY (AP) — Novak Djokovic had an almost full house on his side at Ken Rosewell Arena, and felt like he needed to be a responsible host for his guests. There...

Seattle Times 3 hours ago



Sport24.co.za | Djokovic survives scare to send Serbia into ATP Cup semis Novak Djokovic edged past Canada's Denis Shapovalov to guide Serbia into the ATP Cup semi-finals against Russia.

News24 3 hours ago





Tweets about this JPDAILYSPORTS Djokovic leads Serbia into ATP Cup semifinals: Novak Djokovic dropped the first set to Denis Shapovalov on Friday b… https://t.co/xQas7mywnz 39 minutes ago