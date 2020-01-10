Global  

Djokovic beats Shapovalov, leads Serbia into ATP Cup semis

Friday, 10 January 2020
Djokovic beats Shapovalov, leads Serbia into ATP Cup semisNovak Djokovic has guided Serbia into the semifinals of the new ATP Cup team competition with a comeback 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (4 ) win over Canada's Denis Shapovalov
Djokovic beats Shapovalov, leads Serbia into ATP Cup semis

SYDNEY (AP) — Novak Djokovic had an almost full house on his side at Ken Rosewell Arena, and felt like he needed to be a responsible host for his guests. There...
Seattle Times

Novak Djokovic edged past Canada's Denis Shapovalov to guide Serbia into the ATP Cup semi-finals against Russia.
News24


