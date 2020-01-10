Gaudreau, Talbot lead Flames past Wild 2-1

Friday, 10 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau's second-period goal was the winner as the Calgary Flames beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Thursday night. Derek Ryan also scored for the Flames, who won their fourth straight. Cam Talbot made 42 saves and picked up back-to-back wins. He turned back 32 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 victory over […]


