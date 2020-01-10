Global  

Pekka Rinne scores 1st goalie goal since 2013 to cement Hynes' 1st win with Preds

CBC.ca Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Pekka Rinne made 29 saves and scored an empty-net goal, and the Nashville Predators beat the sloppy Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Thursday night for John Hynes' first win with the team.
GOALIE GOAL: Pekka Rinne joins the club [Video]GOALIE GOAL: Pekka Rinne joins the club

Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne becomes the first goalie since Mike Smith in 2013 to score a goal in the Predsators' 5-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks

Rinne scores empty-net goal as Predators beat Blackhawks

CHICAGO (AP) — Pekka Rinne made 29 saves and scored an empty-net goal, and the Nashville Predators beat the sloppy Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Thursday night for...
Predators' Rinne 12th NHL goalie to score a goal

Nashville's Pekka Rinne became just the 12th goalie to score a goal in NHL history Thursday night when he had an empty netter in the Predators' 5-2 win over the...
