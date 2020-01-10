Global  

Kevin Durant, Kendrick Perkins feud on Twitter: Perkins calls KD joining Warriors weakest move in NBA history

CBS Sports Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Durant and Perkins were teammates in Oklahoma City, but held nothing back on Thursday
Kevin Durant Left Out of Warriors' 'Franchise of the Decade' Tribute [Video]Kevin Durant Left Out of Warriors' 'Franchise of the Decade' Tribute

Kevin Durant Left Out of Warriors' 'Franchise of the Decade' Tribute. Durant was notoriously missing from the slideshow of 22 photos. posted by the Golden State Warriors official Twitter..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:00Published

Tweets about this

Weridemopeds

daniel bravo RT @WorldWideWob: my only request for this Kevin Durant/Kendrick Perkins squabble is someone steps over the line and discloses classified t… 4 seconds ago

fixbent

Bent @SASBurnerAcct Kendrick Perkins can’t say***to Kevin Durant y’all wild for even debating this 13 seconds ago

JAYY_WSP

Jaquan🤟🏾JAY RT @NBCSWarriors: Holy haymakers ... KD and Perk went off on each other in an epic Twitter fight https://t.co/uvUSPALKvj https://t.co/REXs… 22 seconds ago

wowjr23

William W. RT @barstoolsports: Kevin Durant Is Back On His Bullshit And Battling With Kendrick Perkins On Twitter https://t.co/kbNwhrXEvE https://t.co… 22 seconds ago

savage_edan

Ben Simmons RT @MatthewMcGovern: Kevin Durant when he saw Kendrick Perkins taking shots at him on Twitter https://t.co/HqXU6yygif 1 minute ago

ShamDeluxe

ShamDeluxe @KDTrey5 @KendrickPerkins @Marc_DAmico @SportsCenter No amount of practice could turn Kendrick Perkins into Kevin Durant. 2 minutes ago

EyeAmTruth

Michael Kinney Kendrick Perkins and Kevin Durant had a nice little Twitter battle tonight about Russell Westbrook. https://t.co/e4VaiSPy0j 2 minutes ago

salasjacob18

Agüero RT @OKCTHUNDERAlex: Never forget the night Kendrick Perkins said what all NBA players think of Kevin Durant. A significant night in Oklaho… 2 minutes ago

