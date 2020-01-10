Global  

Russell Westbrook gets one last ovation in OKC, Chris Paul and Thunder get last laugh

USATODAY.com Friday, 10 January 2020
Russell Westbrook got a deafening ovation and touching tribute video in his return to Oklahoma City, but Chris Paul and the Thunder got a 113-92 win.
Russell Westbrook makes return to OKC, receives huge ovation

 Russell Westbrook makes return to OKC, receives huge ovation; Thunder hammer Rockets

